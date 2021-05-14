No Kwame Opoku, no problem - Asante Kotoko

Soccer News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Asante Kotoko’s early-season struggles in front of goal was a pain-in-the-neck for the technical team, playing body and supporters.



The Porcupine Warriors could only rely on Kwame Opoku as their trusted source of goals and he did not let them down.



Opoku stamped his authority on the Kotoko team and its attack. The 21-year-old proved vital to Kotoko game after every game. He amassed 7 goals in 15 league games, with his goals salvaging Kotoko’s fortunes after a shaky start.



It wasn’t long before the likes of USMA Alger came calling. Poku answered and they snapped up the player in a €500,000 deal.

Kotoko had to weigh up a tough question: who do you bring in to replace a striker like him?



The technical team brought in Brazillian Michael Vinicius, Francis Andy Kumi from Division One outfit Unistar Academy and former Karela United forward Solomon Sarfo Taylor to add up to Naby Keita Laye and Osman Ibrahim, who has seen little game time this season due to injury.



Although the forwards have not matched Opoku’s level, they have been able to spray goals amongst themselves to collectively lift Kotoko to the top of the league table.



Kumi, the most prolific of the new strikers, has 3 goals, Vinicius with 2 goals. With their inability to match up Opoku’s numbers are Fabio Gama with 2 goals and 2 assists, Emmanuel Gyamfi with 2 goals and 2 assists, a goal from Godfred Asiamah, two goals from Ismail Ganiyu and Augustine Okrah with a goal and 2 assists.



Opoku may have left a void individually without a perfect replacement but 8 games after, his exit has proven that an expansive approach is what Kotoko need at this point.



A good mix in attack has been effective enough for them to ride the waves of the Ghana Premier League to the top of the table.