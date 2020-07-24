Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

No Ghanaian club can afford my salary – Enugu Rangers goalie Nana Bonsu

Enugu Rangers goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu

Enugu Rangers goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu has emphatically stated that there is no club in Ghana that can afford to pay the salary he is earning in Nigeria.



Nana Bonsu who had spells with numerous Ghana Premier League clubs including Ashantigold says it will be difficult for a Ghanaian club to pay a salary that will supersede what he is currently taking in Nigeria.



In an interview, he said, “In Ghana, Inter Allies is doing well when it comes to player salary. I heard some time ago that Victorien Adebayor earns $2,000 but he is a foreigner”



“When you go to Nigeria it doesn’t depend on where you coming from, everybody receives good salary” he told Don Summer of Angel FM.



The former Ghana U-17 shot stopper has been an integral member of the Enugu Rangers team after joining back in 2016.

