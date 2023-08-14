No GFA official reached out to me – 'Pained' Emmanuel Baffour narrates his ordeal

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

A former Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Baffour has revealed that no official from the Ghana Football Association reached out to him when he spent months at the hospital after his accident.



Baffour played in Ghana for Liberty Professionals, New Edubiase, Tema Youth, and Ashantogold SC between 2008 and 2012 before he crossed paths to join South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in late 2012.



During his stay in Ghana, he emerged as the top scorer during his stint with New Edubiase where he grabbed 21 goals, earning him a call-up to the Black Stars.



According to Baffour, he went through pain when he spent months at the hospital following his accident which happened in the United States when he was returning from a night shift.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Baffour said he was amazed by the love shown to him to by Ghanaians and all his friends. Sadly, he mentioned how he was ignored by the Ghana Football Association, saying not even a single soul called to check up on him.



“Ghanaians here in the States did well for me by creating a Go-Fund account and the support was massive. My bosses from New Edubiase were here in the States but they did not know the exact place I was. I had calls from people but not a single one from the Ghana Football Association. No one called or texted me to ask how my condition is,” he said.



He added that “However, some playmates from the Black Stars and some football friends did call to check up on me often when I gained consciousness and was discharged from the hospital.”



Baffour was named to the Black Stars' provisional 25-man squad for the 2012 African Cup of Nations but was not included in the final 23-man squad for the tournament.



On February 26, 2012, he was called up to Ghana to face Chile and he made his Ghana debut against Chile on February 29, 2012, in the United States.



