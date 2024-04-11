No Dede Ayew: Asamoah Gyan names his all-time Black Stars XI

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has left out former teammate Andre Dede Ayew from his Black Stars team of all-time.



In a report filed by 3Sports, the former Black Stars skipper named Richard Kingson as his goalkeeper.



Regarding the defence, he named a back four of John Paintsil, John Mensah, Samuel Osei Kuffuor and Hans Adu-Sarpei.



He proceeded to name Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah as his anchor men in the middle with Sulley Muntari and Yaw Preko as wingers.



He named legendary Ghanaian footballer and African football icon Abedi Pele as the number 10 with himself as the striker in the starting eleven.



Asamoah Gyan played with a chunk of the players named in his team during his illustrious career, except for Yaw Preko and Abedi Pele.



Andre Ayew was one of the outstanding players to have played with Gyan in his international career, hence, he appears to be a noticeable omission in the list.



Ayew served as the deputy captain to Gyan before assuming the substantive role in 2019.



Ayew is currently Ghana's most capped player with 119 appearances surpassing Gyan who held the record at 109.







Here is Asamoah Gyan's all-time Black Stars XI:



Richard Kingson



John Paintsil



John Mensah



Samuel Osei Kuffour



Hans Adu-Sapei



Michael Essien



Sulley Muntari



Stenphen Appiah



Yaw Preko



Abedi Pele



Asamoah Gyan





