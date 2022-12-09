No African side can challenge current Black Stars squad - John Paintsil

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil is confident that the current Black Stars squad will soon win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy for the country.



According to the ex-Black Stars defender, the squad of the Black Stars that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a trophy-winning squad.



Speaking to Service Radio FC in an interview, John Paintsil said the Ghana squad at the moment will beat every other African side.



“The squad we assembled to Qatar is a trophy-winning squad.



“The players did well but we lost our plan and the momentum in the last game against Uruguay.



“Africa Cup of Nations Cup is around the corner. There is no African team that can challenge this current crop of Black Stars players,” John Paintsil said.



The former Ghana defender added, “They are close to winning a trophy for the Nation.



“The only thing we need to do as Ghanaians is to exercise patience and motivates the players.”



Ghana will early next year play the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. The national team is hoping to advance to the tournament to fight to break a trophy doubt that dates back 40 years.