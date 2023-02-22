Nketiah's Range Rover, Partey's Lamborghini: Check out the luxurious cars of Arsenal stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Footballers are not only famed for their talents and achievement but also their choice of cars, houses among other things.



Just like many footballers, Arsenal players often drive to training and home matches in their luxurious and speedy set of wheels in North London.



Ghanaian football star, Thomas Partey who is part of the number of Arsenal players who drive fancy cars owns a black Lamborghini Urus.



Partey’s raging monster is estimated to cost $272,000. The Lamborghini Urus boasts of a twin-turbo V8 engine and produces a humongous 614 horsepower and 627 pounds of torque!



Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah has added a new Range Rover Sports SVR to his fleet of cars. The former England youth striker previously drove a Mercedes Benz G Class AMG which was estimated to cost $175,000. The 23-year-old’s new Range Rover car is estimated at $141,600.



Arsenal’s defender, Ben White also drives a Lamborghini Urus similar to Partey while Gabriel Jesus also cruises in a Range Rover just like Nketiah.



Some of the exorbitant wheels driven by Arsenal players range from top brands like Aston, Toyota, Martin's, Audi 8, Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Lamborghini etc.



