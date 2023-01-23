'Nketiah in the room goes' viral again as Eddie inspires Arsenal past Man United

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023
Eddie Nketiah was the hero for Arsenal once again on Sunday, stepping into the breach and extending his excellent goalscoring form as Manchester Untied were dispatched 3-2 in a Premier League thriller.
Whenever Nketiah scores, his catchy theme tune is rolled out on social media as well as on the terraces at the Emirates Stadium.
“Your defence is in trouble,” as the viral clip goes, “Nketiah in the room.”
He certainly was against United on Sunday, and Gooners online were loving it.
Here’s what they had to say after the Red Devils were silenced by Nketiah (in the room).
Nketiah in the room
First of all, we have to start off with the increasingly prevalent Nketiah chant, which was again ringing around after his double on Sunday.
The craze has caught on in South Africa, with numerous supporters reminding their United counterparts that the striker was ‘in the room’ after the Red Devils’ backline clearly found themselves in trouble.
Arsenal TikToker Babablueh is believed to be the creator of the viral clip from which the chant originates, which first emerged after the striker’s double against West Ham United on Boxing Day.
You've got to admit it's catchy!
