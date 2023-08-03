Nkawkaw Sports Stadium turned into maize farm

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Nkawkaw Sports Stadium has been astonishingly turned into a maize plantation field.



Atinka FM sports reported on the unexpected development, revealing that the contractor involved in the stadium's construction was fully aware of the corn cultivation on the premises.



Atinka FM adds that the startling revelation was made by an official of the National Sports Authority, Kofi Debrah.



The sod-cutting for the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium was done on Friday, September 18, 2020 by Isaac Asiamah, the former Youth and Sports Minister.



Just a year ago, the Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif said the construction works at the facility would cost about GH¢27 million when quizzed about it in Parliament.



He said the project, which would be funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority, would be carried out in two phases with the first phase estimated around GH¢14 million.



An amount of GH¢13 million would be spent on the second phase and would be completed within two years.



“Currently, the architectural review has been completed and it is expected that the contractor would move to site in the shortest possible time for work to continue,” Mr. Ussif said.



“The Facility would be an eight-thousand-seater FIFA Standard Football Stadium, with a multi-purpose court for more than 16 sporting disciplines, tennis court, a gymnasium, a World Athletics standard tracks, hostels and a restaurant.”