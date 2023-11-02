Nima 2 school clinch back-to-back win at 2023 NFL Flag Accra Championship

Other Sports of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: NFL Flag Accra

The Nima 2 School from Accra have been crowned the 2023 NFL Flag Accra Championship winners at the latest flag football tournament in Ghana – a back-to-back win for the team in their second year competing.



As part of the NFL Africa initiative that launched in Ghana in 2022, NFL Flag - the official flag football program of the National Football League - announced its 2023 tournament this month in partnership with the Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF).



Flag football is the non-contact version of American football, played by boys and girls, and is one of the fastest-growing sports globally. Flag football is fun, exciting and accessible for all, with women and girls driving some of the fastest growth in the sport.



To continue to accelerate the development and growth of flag football globally, the NFL recently supported the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) with efforts for flag football’s official inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games program – confirmed on October 16.



“It’s incredible to be back in Ghana for this year’s NFL Flag Accra Championship,” said Afia Law, NFL Flag International. “This is a monumental time for flag football, and to continue seeing the excitement for the sport here and across the continent is fantastic. We’re thrilled to witness the growth of the sport not only in Africa, but beyond, around the world.”



Sixteen primary school teams, growing from last year’s 10 participating teams, made up of boys and girls under 12 years old travelled to compete at The Bwoodinn Sports Complex – playing the game of flag football, while also discovering the importance of sportsmanship, and teamwork and friendship both on and off the field.



Offering further excitement at the flag football tournament in Accra, The Philadelphia Eagles’ mascot – SWOOP – was available for meet and greets with young athletes and their families. As part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, The Eagles have exclusive marketing rights in Ghana. Through this initiative, the team sponsored a fan activation centre during the NFL Flag Accra Championship and is committed to growing flag football and fandom in Ghana in years to come.







The Nima 2 School will travel to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in the United States to represent Ghana at the NFL Flag International Division tournament. Teams from across the world representing different countries will compete to claim victory as the International Division champion.



