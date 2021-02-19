Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nikolas Nartey targets Bundesliga step with VfL Stuttgart next season

Nikolas Nartey, Ghanaian player

Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey has expressed his readiness to make his mark in the German Bundesliga next term.



Nartey is currently on loan from VfB Stuttgart to SV Sandhausen.



The 20-year-old has been putting in impressive performances in SV Sandhausen’s colours since joining in the summer.



He is already dreaming about a return to the Swabians in the summer.



“My goal was to get a lot of playing time here so that I would be ready to play in the Bundesliga next year," Nartey told echo24.de exclusively



The Danish-born of Ghanaian descent claims he follows VfB Stuttgart closely.



“I've already watched games. For example the game against Dortmund. That was pretty good.”



“It's a young team that you like to watch. One that I’d like to play in next season.”



Nartey has played 16 times in all competitions for Sandhausen so far this season.



