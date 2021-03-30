Nikolas Nartey set to return to VfB Stuttgart in the summer

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey is set to return to VfB Stuttgart at the end of this season after the end of his loan spell in the German second division.



The central midfielder currently features for Sandhausen in the Bundesliga 2 where he has dished out one assist in 16 league games.



The 21-year-old has mainly spent his time on loan since joining Stuttgart but will have the opportunity to prove his worth when he returns.



He is yet to feature for the Black Stars. He could feature for Germany in the future if he chooses to.