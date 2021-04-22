Nii Odartey Lamptey quits his role as Elmina Sharks coach

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nii Odartey Lamptey has left his role at Elmina Sharks after JUST 54 DAYS in charge of the cash-strapped Premier League side.



The 46-year-old, who replaced Yaw Acheampong in February, tendered in his resignation on Wednesday citing "personal reasons".



However, GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the former Ghana star has left his role due to lack of professionalism and cash at the club.



Odartey Lamptey pre-financed the side's Premier League match at Ebusua Dwarfs but has been forced to quit over several "complicated" challenges.



The former Anderlecht midfielder won three matches and lost once in four games during his short spell at the club.



Assistant Sam Addo will take charge of the side ahead of their trip to Dorma Ahenkro to battle Aduana Stars.



