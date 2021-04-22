Nii Odartey Lamptey has not resigned - Elmina Sharks insist

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Elmina Sharks FC insists coach Nii Odartey Lamptey remains in charge despite widespread reports of his resignation on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



The 46-year-old is reported to have left his role at the club citing "personal reasons".



The former Ghana international is believed to be unhappy since taking charge of the club amid a tumultuous managerial crisis at the club.



But Elmina Sharks have issued a statement denying the media reports about his resignation from the club.



"The management and technical team of Elmina Sharks have noticed with grave concern, news going around various radio stations and social media that our Head Coach Nii Odartey Lmptey has resigned," a club statement read



"We want to state unequivocally that Nii Odartey Lamptey is still at the post as the Head Coach of the Fearsome Sharks."



"We urge our players, supporters, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard such fabricated story obviously aimed at disrupting the good works being done so far."



The former Anderlecht midfielder has won three matches and lost once in four games during his short spell at the club.



