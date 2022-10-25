Nigerians turn heat on Jurgen Klopp over 'disrespectful' comments against Super Eagles striker

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Taiwo Awoniyi supporters have hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who hinted the Nigeria international didn't fit in at his club, which is why he was sold.



The 25-year-old Nottingham Forest attacker was sold by the Reds to Bundesliga side Union Berlin last season. He flourished in Germany, scoring 15 goals in the process to help his former team seal a European qualification.



He was subsequently signed by Forest at the start of the season and on Saturday, he scored the only goal as his team defeated Liverpool by a solitary goal.



In his post-match interview, Klopp suggested Awoniyi was not right for Liverpool and that he has now found a club better for him



"He had a sensational development. He has arrived where he belongs and I am happy for him, but not [Saturday] so much."



Many fans, though, were not pleased with Klopp's comments.



Destined to be star in Premier League



Awoniyi is destined to be a star in the English Premier League. All these jingoist people with no ambition want him to continue in mediocrity. Heaven bless Awoniyi and all deserving Super Eagles players - Anonymous.



He scored 15 Bundesliga goals



He scored 15 Bundesliga goals last season and you are saying he's not good enough - Abefe Opeyemi Person.



What an insult



What an insult, found a team of his level! That’s bullish - @Peter Oluwasuyi.





Liverpool should not regret selling him



The fact that he scored against Liverpool doesn't mean that Liverpool should regret to have sold him. He is not even qualified for Liverpool to put him in the 85th mins in a carabao 5th-round match - Ngomsi Cyriaque Benjamin.

What an insult, found a team of his level! That’s bullish - @Peter Oluwasuyi.



Liverpool should not regret selling him



The fact that he scored against Liverpool doesn't mean that Liverpool should regret to have sold him. He is not even qualified for Liverpool to put him in the 85th mins in a carabao 5th-round match - Ngomsi Cyriaque Benjamin.



Awoniyi scored against Klopp's 'better team'



That doesn't change the fact that he scored against your so-called good and better team - Abubakar Gwabare Abdullahi.



Awoniyi came to haunt Liverpool



Awoniyi came back to EPL to do some unsuitable wonders against Liverpool - Ugbo Stanley.



Kloop, accept defeat



And he scored against your team. [Klopp], accept your defeat - Chinelo Emelobe.



Klopp is hurt



He [Klopp] is hurting from the defeat - Femi Marcus Arabi.