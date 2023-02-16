You are here: HomeSports2023 02 16Article 1715309

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on cloud nine as German player credits fufu for his sprinting prowess

Karim Adeyemi play videoKarim Adeyemi

German player of Nigerian descent, Karim Adeyemi has credited fufu as the secret behind his explosiveness.

Adeyemi scored an incredible solo goal for Dortmund in their Champions League game against Chelsea on Wednesday, February 16, 2023.

Adeyemi pounced on a clearance from a Chelsea corner and ran the full length of the pitch before rounding up Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga to score the only goal of the game.

His goal gave Dortmund the upper hand in a two-legged fixture against Chelsea who fluffed a lot of opportunities.

In a post-game interview, Karim Adeyemi credited Nigerian fufu for his incredible pace.

“I eat a lot of African foods. I’ve a lot of genetics from my dad so I think its because of that. The food is called fufu from Nigeria.

On his goal, Adeyemi said “the only thing was to pass the defender and I had to sprint to get past him. Afterwards I just looked at the goalie and put it in the net.

Karim Adeyemi has Nigerian and German parentage with his father reportedly from Ibadan.

His parents Abbey Adeyemi and Alexandra Adeyemi are based in Germany and are believed to be supporters of their son’s career.

Karim was eligible to play for Nigeria but opted for his mother’s country and was part of the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His revelation of fufu as the factor behind his space has excited Nigerians who hailing him and the age-old African staple on social media.

