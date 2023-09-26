You are here: HomeSports2023 09 26Article 1851344

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians attack 'ungrateful' Napoli for trolling Osimhen after missing penalty against Bologna

Some Nigerians on social media, specifically X (formally Twitter) have slammed Napoli for turning against Victor Osimhen after the player missed a penalty in the club's draw against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Osimhen failed to put Napoli ahead in the game after missing the penalty inside the 72nd minute as the game eventually ended goalless.

The club's TikTok account shared a video that some Nigerians view to be a mocking of Osimhen for protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it.

A section has condemned the club and called for the sacking of their TikTok admin while others have suggested that Osimhen depart the club for being ungrateful.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in the Serie A last season, leading Napoli to their first Seria A triumph in 33 years.

This season, he has got off to a good start scoring three goals in five games.

