Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen deletes all Napoli related posts on his Instagram

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has deleted all Napoli-related posts on his Instagram account after the club mocked him on social media.



The player has erased everything Napoli-related in his biography and official posts on his account.



The club's official handle on TikTok mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty in their goalless draw against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



The 2023 FIFA Men's Best Player of the Year nominee failed to put Napoli ahead in the game from the spot inside the 72nd minute as his penalty went out wide.



After the game, the club's TikTok account shared a video of Osimhen protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it with a laughing sound in the background.



In another viral video, Osimhen was labelled as a coconut.



Many have condemned the club and urged the Nigerian superstar to force a move in the next transfer window.



Currently, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has confirmed that they will take legal action against Napoli.







???? Victor Osimhen has deleted ALL photos and videos featuring a Napoli shirt on his Instagram. ❌ ????‍????



(???? @lnstantfoot)



pic.twitter.com/TeiBSpw0jt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 27, 2023

