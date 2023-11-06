Nigerian prophet under attack on social media over 'fake' prophesy on Liverpool-Luton game

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has been roasted on social media after his scoreline prediction for the Luton Town-Liverpool game did not come to pass.



Ayodele in a viral video predicted a comprehensive win for Liverpool with a margin of more than two goals.



In contrast, Liverpool had to rely on a late goal to salvage a point in the game that ended in one all stalemate.



Tahith Chong gave the home side the lead inside the 80th minute before Luis Diaz came from the bench to score the equaliser during stoppage time.



Many ridiculed him while others called him fake after his supposed prophecy did not come to pass.



Some also expressed concerns about the 'Man of God' compelling people to gamble through his prophecy.





Checkout some reactions below







Liverpool will beat Luton very well — Primate Ayodele prediction video resurfaces pic.twitter.com/vKHT9aA3bq — Naija (@Naija_PR) November 5, 2023

Who knows his Church address ?? — Mister Mike (@michadofamous) November 5, 2023

These men of MEN would sha not stop disgracing themselves. This was how many of them rushed out during elections to yarn okotos only to be shamed yakata, exposing their ordinariness to the whole wide world. If you must predict, predict. Everyone predicts but don't make it look… — Aláàfin of Canada ???????????????? (@AmbAgboola) November 5, 2023

If hand touch this man Ehn — Pelumi (@pelumy_) November 5, 2023

Maybe 2nd leg — Hon. Mayowa (@johnnysmallz7) November 5, 2023

I was expecting this bash ???????????????? .



The angels change the formation ???? — T♠️E♠️E♠️ (@Realtonyblack1) November 5, 2023

Funniest part of this was Nobody asked him.



Nobody.



But when you're a scam, you have a way of setting yourself up.



The most annoying part was when he was grabbing his cap as if he was adjusting the inspiration.



Awon Ole, adojutini. — The Ilaje Sultan???????????????????????????? (@ogunmusi) November 5, 2023

Me in his church next week ???????? pic.twitter.com/R5d9dqZxxH — The Southpaw king (@southpaw_king) November 5, 2023