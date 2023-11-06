You are here: HomeSports2023 11 06Article 1875824

Nigerian prophet under attack on social media over 'fake' prophecy on Liverpool-Luton game

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has been roasted on social media after his scoreline prediction for the Luton Town-Liverpool game did not come to pass.

Ayodele in a viral video predicted a comprehensive win for Liverpool with a margin of more than two goals.

In contrast, Liverpool had to rely on a late goal to salvage a point in the game that ended in one all stalemate.

Tahith Chong gave the home side the lead inside the 80th minute before Luis Diaz came from the bench to score the equaliser during stoppage time.

Many ridiculed him while others called him fake after his supposed prophecy did not come to pass.

Some also expressed concerns about the 'Man of God' compelling people to gamble through his prophecy.


