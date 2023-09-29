Nigerian government engages Italian govt over mockery of Victor Osimhen

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh, has revealed that the Nigerian government together with the Italian government are making efforts to address Napoli's mockery directed at Victor Osimhen.



Speaking on Thursday, September 28, 2023, he said the ministry prioritizes the welfare of Nigerian athletes in broad and therefore is committed to ensuring that the athletes are treated with respect.



“We are committed to ensuring our sportsmen and women are accorded the respect they deserve and are not exposed to any injustice,” Mr Enoh said.



Meanwhile, Napoli in their statement addressing the issue failed to apologise to the player and instead clarified that the video was not intended to mock Osimhen.



“Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club.



"As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.



"Social media, in particular, TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as the protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision.



"In any case, if Victor perceived any offense towards him, this was not what the club intended."





Osimhen, despite not breaking his silence on the issue, has deleted all Napoli-related posts on his Instagram.



Amidst the mockery saga, he went on to score for Napoli in their 4-1 win over Udinese at home, taking his goal tally to four goals in six Serie A games.





