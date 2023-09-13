Nigerian freestyler sets World Record for climbing ladder with football on the head

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Nigerian football freestyler, Tonye Solomon, has set the Guinness World Record for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.



Tonye, who achieved the feat in August, climbed 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot-tall radio mast.



He admitted that the feat did not come on a silver platter and thanked the authorities for granting him permission to use the radio mast.



"It wasn't easy. I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this," he said.



Tonye is a member of the popular Nigerian football freestyling team, Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy (CFA).



CFA are on the tangent of producing world record holders. They produced Kid Eche, who set the record for the fastest time to 1000 football touches while balancing a ball on the head.





