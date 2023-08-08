Nigerian footballer reacts to silly foul on her by England star Lauren James

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Michelle Alozie, the Nigerian player who was at the receiving end of a cynical challenge from England’s Lauren James has commented on the issue, disclosing that she is doing ‘perfectly fine”.



The Nigerian defender was at the receiving end of a silly challenge by Lauren James who stamped her during a quarter-final game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.



In a post-game interview, Alozie said she was taken aback by the conduct of Lauren James as she knows him to be a good player.



She also provided an update on her butt which was stamped on by Lauren James, indicating that she doing fine.



Speaking to reporters, Alozie said, "It was good for us. James is a really good player. And nullifying her was really big for us. We didn’t want her to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game.



"I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don’t think it was really needed. I’m fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it! I was kind of confused initially. I didn’t understand what was going on at first. There’s no hard feelings, it’s just a game."



Michelle Alozie also took to social media to appeal to Nigerians to be considerate of their attack on Lauren James.



“Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”



Alozie was one of two Super Falcons players who missed their penalty kicks against the Lioness of England.



After the game finished 1-1, the Falcons who braved through the game with a great display lost 4-2 to England.



