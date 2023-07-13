Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha to be appointed Sports Minister - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Reports from Nigeria indicate that former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development.



According to the reports, Okocha’s name is on the list submitted by the president as his ministerial nominees.



If the reports are true, it could be the third time the Nigerian legend will be holding political office having served as an advisor to the youth and sports committee in Enugu in 2019.



The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Nigeria Super Eagles also served as the chairman of the Delta State Football Association.



Okocha is widely regarded as one of the best Nigerian footballers having won gold in the football division of the Olympic Games in 1996.



The 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal winner, who has previously declared his interest in becoming the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is also one of Nigeria's biggest sports exports.



He has served in several capacities within the world football governing body, FIFA, and has also sat on a number of committees set up by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to deal with various issues pertaining to African football.



At the height of his prowess, Jay Jay Okocha played for Paris Saint-German, Bolton Wanderers, among others.



With the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Okocha scored 14 goals from 73 matches he played.



