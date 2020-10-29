Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nigerian defender Ali Isah delighted to join Inter Allies

Inter Allies palyer, Ali Isah

Inter Allies new-boy Ali Isah has expressed joy in joining the club ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.



The lanky center back joins the La based club on a season-long loan from Nigerian outfit Remo Stars SC.



“I feel so happy to join Inter Allies FC, it’s a beautiful club and I’m glad to be here,” he told Allies Media.



“I really appreciate being given the opportunity to play for this team. I will give my maximum best to see the progress of the team.”



Isah is expected to join his new teammates in training on Thursday as the club prepares for the new campaign.



He is expected to add steel to the backline of Inter Allies, who were one of the most exciting sides before the 2019/20 season was truncated in March.



Inter Allies will begin their season in Accra when they welcome Dreams FC on matchday 1.

