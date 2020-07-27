Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nigerian club Wikki Tourists target goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Nigerian top-flight side Wikki Tourists FC is set to sign former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda ahead of the 2020/2021 season.



Wikki Tourists trainer Usman Abdallah who coached Dauda at Enyimba International FC is eager to land the experienced goalkeeper for next season.



Dauda currently leads Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC as captain but has a few months left on his contract.



He made 9 appearances and kept four clean sheets in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.



The 35-year-old shot-stopper before heading to Enyimba had short spells at Orlando Pirates and Chippa United in South Africa.



Dauda was part of Ghana's squad for the 2008, 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.