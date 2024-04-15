Nigerian boxer knocks out Bastie Samir twice in UBO title fight

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Idowu caused a powerful shock in Accra when he knocked out Ghanaian boxer, Bastie Samir in round 2 of their cruiserweight title fight at Kawukudi on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



Bastie Samir was beaten in a similar fashion as he did in his famous win over Bukom Banku back in 2017 except that he was floored twice after just two rounds of boxing.



Rasheed landed the first punch of the fight but Bastie responded with some good punches. However, things took an abrupt turn when Bastie landed an uppercut which outraged the Nigerian boxer.



Rasheed started a sudden destruction on the Ghanaian boxer with a barrage of punches but the referee had to step in for Bastie to catch his breath.



Undeterred by the presence of the home fans, the 25-year-old Nigerian boxer continued his annihilation sending Bastie Samir to the ropes and smashing him with punches but again the referee had to step in.



Bastie’s legs became wobbly as he could barely take a step but the bell saved him from further destruction.



However, in round 2, Rasheed set up the 37-year-old when he locked him on the ropes and he hit him hard with an uppercut. Seeing danger approaching, Bastie sought an escape route but was met with a dangerous left hook which sent him straight to the canvas.



The boxer fell through the ropes landing on the timekeeper's table who had to support him with his hands from falling further to the ground.



Shockingly the referee continued to the dismay of fans and the Nigerian served Bastie with a barrage of punches.



When Bastie attempted to respond with a punch, he was met with a slight left hook which floored him.



Bastie laid helplessly on the ground as the referee finally gave up and waved off the fight before the medical team rushed to attend to him.



Despite the undisputed victory, the judges scored the fight as a technical draw with no winner.



