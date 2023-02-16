You are here: HomeSports2023 02 16Article 1715639

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian Patoranking presents Arsenal's Player of the Month Award to Zinchenko

Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking was named to present Arsenal's Player of the Month Award to Ukrainian intentional, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Patoranking, a staunch Arsenal fan was at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal's outstanding Premier League game against defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The Gunners before kick-off handed the opportunity to present the Player of the Month Award to the Ukrainian to Patoranking and he enjoyed the proud moment with a broad smile.

"I was honored to present “The player of the month” Award to @zinchenko_96 Last Night…Not the result we wanted but we Move," Patoranking posted on his page sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Manchester City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, defeated Arsenal 3-1 in their outstanding game in the ongoing season to move to the top of the Premier League table.

The Citizens are now on top of the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League table on goal difference as they are tied on 51 points with Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners.

