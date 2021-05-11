Nigeria will not qualify for the Awcon - Samira Suleman

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens forward, Samira Suleman, has reacted to Ghana's draw against Nigeria in the first round of the 2022 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Super Falcons will take on the Black Stars in the qualifiers for the first leg encounter between June 7-15 before traveling to Ghana for the return fixture between October 18 to 29.



The pedigree of the Super Falcons has cast a doubt on Ghana's chances ahead of the encounter, Samira is of the strong conviction that the Queens will progress to the next stage.



"This is the first time Nigeria will not qualify for the Awcon because we are eliminating them," Samira wrote on her Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb.



The winner of the first-round tie between Nigeria and Ghana will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.