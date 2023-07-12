Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi aiming to win next AFCON with star-studded Super Eagles

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi has set his sight on winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with Nigeria.



The Nottingham Forest forward debuted for the Super Eagles at the last edition of the AFCON.



Unfortunately, what could have been a historic tournament for the Nigerians saw the Super Eagles being knocked out at the Round 16 stage.



Having helped Nigeria to qualify for the next AFCON, Taiwo Awoniyi says the ambition is to try and lift the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast.



“I think everyone in the squad is happy; the first stage is to qualify for the AFCON which we did already, then the next stage now is just to try everything possible to win the AFCON, which is the target for the country,” Awoniyi said in an interview with Channels Television.



The talented striker continued, “The last one was an experience, I was there and we are happy we are there again and of course, we want to go there and we want to win the trophy for sure.”



Ghana will hope to also qualify for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast to stand a chance of ending the 42-year wait for a trophy.