Nigeria's Victor Osimhen breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Seria A record

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has broken the highest jumping record in Italian Serie A which was previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Napoli striker is now the highest jumper in the Italian top-flight league after scaling past Ronaldo’s 256-centimeter record.



In Napoli’s league game against Spezia, Victor Osimhen jumped two centimeters higher to break Ronaldo’s record.



Osimhen has now become the highest jumper in the history of the Italian Serie A, adding to his impressive record this season.



In 17 games played this season, Osimhen has scored 16 goals, making him the highest scorer in the league.



Napoli after beating Spezia 3-0 have opened their lead at the top of the Serie A table to 13 points.



Following his impressive season in Serie A, Osimhen has been linked with a plethora of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea.



