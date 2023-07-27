Nigeria's Oshoala sets record after inspiring country to victory over Australia

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Nigeria superstar, Asisat Oshoala, put her name in the history books after inspiring the Super Falcons to beat Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group B encounter.



Oshoala came from the bench to score the match-winner, aiding Nigeria to claim a 3-2 win over the tournament co-host at the Brisbane Stadium on Thursday, July 277, 2023.



The five-time African footballer of the year has become the first African player to score at three different World Cups.



The Barcelona forward's goal also means she is now Nigeria's joint top scorer at the World Cup, tying Rita Nwadike and Nkiru Okosieme's tally of three goals.



Australia drew the first blood in additional time in the first half after Van Egmond connected a pass from the left. A few seconds later, Nigeria pulled parity through Uchenna Kanu, ending the first-period one-all.



The Super Falcons claimed the lead five minutes after the hour mark in the second half when Osinachi Ohale nodded in a pass from close range.



Oshoala, who replaced Kanu in the 63rd minute, extended the lead just 11 minutes after coming on. She capitalized on a defensive mishap, slotting the ball into the yawning net from a tight angle.



Australia refused to go down easily as they found their way back in the game during stoppage time through Alanna Kennedy.



Nigeria, however, survived the late scare holding on to claim what was Africa's first win at the tournament and go top of their group with four points.



The 11-time African champions will face bottom place Republic of Ireland in their final group game. They would need at least a draw to sail through to the knockout face.





