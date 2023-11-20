Nigeria draws again in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded another draw in their 2026 World Cup Qualifier as they came up against Zimbabwe in an away fixture on Sunday, November 19, 2023.



Nigeria, who missed out on the 2022 World Cup after defeat in the playoffs to Ghana, have had a torrid start to their campaign in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



Zimbabwe took the lead in the 26th minute through a free kick by forward Walter Musona, who hammered the ball into the top corner from 30 yards out.



Leicester forward Iheanacho who came on in the second half for the Super Eagles, scored the equalizer in the 67th with a clinical finish inside the box after he was set up by captain Moses Simon.



Zimbabwe drew 0-0 with Rwanda in their opening fixture as Nigeria was also held by Lesotho at home in a 1-1 game on Thursday.



