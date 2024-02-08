You are here: HomeSports2024 02 08Article 1915754

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Nigeria beat South Africa in semi-final of 2023 AFCON but Ghana suffer social media trolls

The first semi-final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was between two countries believed to be Ghana’s sworn football rivals but at the end of the match played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Ghana became the point of troll despite not playing a part in the game.

Nigeria, who have historically been Ghana’s sporting enemies locked horns with South Africa whose resentment for Ghana was triggered officiating decision in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON.

It was a no-win situation for Ghana as victory for either side was definitely going to lead to a massive online troll and Nigeria who won the game did not disappoint.

After 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time the game had to be decided on penalty shootouts and Nigeria got the better of South Africa with a 4-2 victory.

Owing to the storied rivalry between them and Ghana and the fear of reprisal attacks by xenophobic South Africans, the Nigerians made Ghana the subject of their trolls instead of their opponents.

Led by Super Falcons legend, Asisat Oshoala and crocked forward Victor Boniface, the Nigerians made fun of Ghana on social media.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Asisat Oshoala tweeted “Why do I feel this victory pain Ghana pass South Africa”.

Boniface, who is back in Germany undergoing treatment tweeted “Chale go think say you be Merlin oo”.

Nigeria have booked a place in the final and will meet Ivory Coast who qualified with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sebastian Haller of Borussia Dortmund got the only goal of the game to help the Ivorians continue their ‘host and win’ bid.

