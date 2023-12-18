Nigeria announce 40-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released their provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 40-man squad has 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 8 midfielders, and 13 attackers.
The squad has no notable omissions as William Troost-Ekong, Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, and other superstars made the list.
Experienced forward Ahmed Musa was also named in the squad and is could be set for his third AFCON.
Nigeria are in Group A of the 2023 AFCON alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Equatorial-Guinea, and Guinea Bissau
Below is the full provisional squad
Nigeria ???????? have as many as 13 strikers in their AFCON provisional squad.— BBright Jnr???????? (@bbright_jnr) December 18, 2023
