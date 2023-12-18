Nigeria announce 30-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released their provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 30-man star-studded squad has 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 8 midfielders, and 13 attackers.



The squad has no notable omissions as William Troost-Ekong, Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, and other superstars made the list.



Experienced forward Ahmed Musa was also named in the squad and is could be set for his third AFCON.



Nigeria are in Group A of the 2023 AFCON alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Equatorial-Guinea, and Guinea Bissau



Below is the full provisional squad



Goalkeepers

1. Francis Uzoho

2. Adebayo Adeleye

3. Ojo Olorunleke

4. Stanley Nwabali

5. Amas Obasogie

6. Christian Nwoke



Defenders

1. Ola Aina

2. Bright Osayi-Samuel

3. Tyronne Ebuehi

4. Jamilu Collins

5. Zaidu Sanusi

6. Bruno Onyemaechi

7. William Troost-Ekong

8. Semi Ajayi

9. Calvin Bassey

10. Kenneth Omeruo

11. Kevin Akpoguma

12. Chidozie Awaziem

13. Jordan Torunarigha



Midfielders

1. Wilfred Ndidi

2. Frank Onyeka

3. Joe Aribo

4. Alex Iwobi

5. Alhassan Yusuf

6. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

7. Raphael Onyedika Nwadike

8. Kelechi Nwakali



Attackers

1. Victor Osimhen

2. Victor Boniface

3. Terem Moffi

4. Umar Sadiq

5. Ahmed Musa

6. Paul Onuachu

7. Cyriel Dessers

8. Ademola Lookman

9. Nathan Tella

10. Moses Simon

11. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Samuel Chukwueze

13. Kelechi Iheanacho