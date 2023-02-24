Nigeria Football Federation mourn Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent its commiserations through the Ghana Football Association to the family of Christian Atsu.



The 31-year-old was killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.



The former Newcastle United winger went missing when the disaster struck but was later found dead under the rubble.



Atsu's demise has seen the world football mourn the loss of the former Black Stars midfielder.



The Nigeria Football Federation has sent in its message of condolence signed by the General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.



“The Nigeria Football Federation, and indeed, the Nigeria Football family has on Saturday, 18th February 2023 received with much sadness news of the death of Black Stars’ player Christian Atsu, who has reportedly been found dead in the rubble of the recent earthquake that ravaged Türkiye.



“Our collective grief knows no bounds for a highly dedicated professional who was one of the very best at his craft, a super patriot who served Ghana to the best of his abilities and a stellar talent of the beautiful game. We remember Atsu as that rare talent who was the overwhelming choice for Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Equatorial Guinea, and also won the Goal of the Tournament award.



“His 65 caps and nine goals for the Black Stars make him one of the sterling individuals in Ghana’s international game in the past two decades. His sense of dedication to duty is underscored by his eye-catching 90th minute goal that won the game for his Club, Hatayspor in a Turkish league game less than 24 hours before the earthquake happened. We mourn a true Black Star who gave his all to the game, but we are consoled by the giant footprints he left in the sands of time, and pray that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest, and also grant his family, friends, the GFA and the Ghana Football family the fortitude to bear the loss.”



