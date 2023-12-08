Nico Williams scores to seal 3-0 win for Athletic Club in Copa del Rey fixture

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Spain forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams climbed off the bench to score for Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.



The Spanish La Liga side locked horns with CD Cayon in Round 2 of the Copa del Rey.



In the thrilling contest, Nico Williams and his big brother, Inaki Williams missed out on a starting role as head coach Ernesto Valverde opted to rotate his squad.



Despite benching some of the first-team players, Athletic Club had enough quality and scored twice in the first half.



Attacker Asier Villalibre scored in the 22nd minute after a good team move before converting a penalty kick four minutes later for his brace to double the lead for his side.



Later in the second half, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams were introduced into the game in the 74th minute.



Ten minutes after coming on, Nico Williams had a chance and took advantage to score to secure a 3-0 victory for Athletic Club against CD Cayon in the second round of this season’s Copa del Rey.



