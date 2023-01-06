Nico Williams scores in Bilbao's heavy win against CD Eldense

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao's heavy win against CD Eldense in the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening. The La Liga side thrashed CD Eldense 6-1 at the Nuevo Pepico Amat Stadium.



Nico Williams scored in the 35th minute after Eldense's goalkeeper failed to save a shot. And in the 41st minute, in another rebound, Berenguer broke free outside the box and made it 2-0 with a great left-footed shot.



The 0-3 came in the 59th minute, through Zarraga, after a huge play by Iker Muniain who passed after several dribbles.



Alex Berenguer again scored in the 65th minute after a good pass by Vesga. The host scored their consolation goal in the 67th minute through Mario Soberon.



Nico Williams was substituted in the 68th minute and replaced by Guruzeta. Ruben Correia's own goal made it 5-1 in the 74th minute.



Iker Muniain scored the final goal in the 90th minute after a good pass from substitute Guruzeta.



Black Stars striker Inaki Williams was an unused substitute.