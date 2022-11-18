Nico Williams scores first goal for Spain in 3-1 win over Jordan

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Athletic Club winger, Nico Williams registered his first goal for the Spanish national team in their 3-1 win over Jordan in a friendly match on Thursday, November 17 2022.



The player of Ghanaian descent came on as a substitute in the 72nd and scored 12 minutes later with an assist from Yeremy Pino.



Nico Williams played 20 mins of action in the game and had only one shot on target which led to his goal. He made just 9 contacts with the ball.



Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Gavi scored the first two goals before Nico added the 3rd goal in the match.



The 20-year-old won the heart of coach Luis Enrique following his performance at club level in the Spanish La Liga.



He earned his first call-up to the national team in September 2022 in the match against Switzerland.



He got an assist in his second appearance as he set up Alvaro Morata to score the only goal in Spain’s 1-0 win over Portugal.



Nico Williams earned a call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after an impressive performance with the Spanish team.



Nico Williams who is the younger brother to Inaki Williams would play for Spain at the World Cup as Inaki plays for Ghana at the World Cup.



