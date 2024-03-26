Nico Williams reveals mother's intervention after on-pitch argument with brother Iñaki Williams

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams has shared an interesting family incident following a heated moment with his brother Iñaki Williams during their La Liga match against Deportivo Alavés.



The incident, which took place on March 16 at San Mamés, sparked a lot of attention among fans and even caught the eye of their mother, who is closely associated with the club.



In an interview with Diario AS, Nico revealed that their mother, after seeing the images from Ghana, took it upon herself to mediate between her children.



"She is in Ghana, but she found out and called us. She told us not to argue, and even less on the field. But hey, these are football things," Nico said.



"Then we continued in the locker room, but when we went home it had already passed us by," he added.



The Williams brothers, both integral to Athletic Bilbao's victory that night, have been praised for their professionalism in handling the situation. Despite the on-pitch disagreement, they have continued to display a strong bond, both on and off the field.