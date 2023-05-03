Nico Williams nominated for La Liga Team of the Season

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams has been nominated for EA Sport's La Liga Team of the Season.



The 20-year-old who opted to represent Spain over Ghana has had an impressive season with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 6 goals in 31 games in the top-flight.



His exploits did not go unnoticed and has therefore been included in the team of the season nominations.



The Spanish-Ghanaian will compete with other top players for a place in the final eleven of the La Liga Team of the Year.



Meanwhile, his senior brother, Inaki Williams has been snubbed in the nominations for the team of the season.



Below is the list of nominated players:



Goalkeepers



Courtois -Real Madrid



Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona



Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad



Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid



Ledesma - Cádiz CF



Defenders



Koundé -FC Barcelona



Nahuel Molina - Atlético de Madrid



Arnau Martínez - Girona FC



Militão - Real Madrid



Le Normand - Real Sociedad



Giménez - Atlético de Madrid



David García - CA Osasuna



Pau Torres - Villarreal CF



Gayá - Valencia CF



Javi Galán - RC Celta de Vigo



Balde - FC Barcelona



Gudelj - Sevilla FC



Yeray - Athletic Club



Midfielders



Kroos - Real Madrid



De Jong - FC Barcelona



Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad



Canales - Real Betis



Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad



Pedri - FC Barcelona



Modric - Real Madrid



Darder - RCD Espanyol



Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo



Valverde -Real Madrid



Parejo - Villarreal CF



Gavi - FC Barcelona



Camavinga - Real Madrid



Nico Williams - Athletic de Bilbao



Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano



Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano



Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca



Aleix García - Girona FC



Forwards



Benzema - Real Madrid



Lewandowski - FC Barcelona



Unal - Getafe CF



Joselu - RCD Espanyol



Griezmann -Atlético de Madrid



Aspas -RC Celta de Vigo



Borja Iglesias - Real Betis



Muriqi - RCD Mallorca



Dembelé - FC Barcelona



Raphinha - FC Barcelona



Vinicius - Real Madrid