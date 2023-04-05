Nico Williams leaves social media after racist abuse from football fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams has deactivated his social media accounts following a barrage of racist posts targeted at him.



The younger brother of Ghana’s Inaki Williams has gone off all social media after he suffered racist abuse on social media following Athletic Bilbao’s exit from the Spanish.



Fans of Athletic Bilbao, after the game, flooded the social media pages of Nico Williams with abusive words following his performance in the game.



The situation became unbearable, forcing the 19-year-old Spanish striker to deactivate all his social media accounts.



In the game which ended 2-1 in favor of Osasuna, Nico’s elder brother, Inaki Williams scored his first goal in over five months for his club.



The Black Stars forward latched onto a loose ball after a corner kick to score and give Athletic Club the lead 33 minutes into the game.



The match went into extra time because Osasuna won the first leg 1-0, which means the tie was 1-1 on aggregate. They were eventually kicked out as Pablo Ibanez scored in the 116th to send the visitors to the final.





????❌ Nico Williams has deactivated his social media profiles after a wave of threats & abuse following Athletic Club's exit from the Copa del Rey last night. pic.twitter.com/4DztGftJbE — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 5, 2023

