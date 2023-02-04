Nico Williams grabs assist in Athletic Bilbao's victory against Cadiz

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams provided an assist in Athletic Bilbao's 4-1 win against Cadiz CF on Friday evening at the San Mames Stadium.



A dynamic match, in which Ernesto Valverde's team managed to take the lead quickly. Oihan Sancet recovered a ball in the box and beat Ledesma with a fine shot to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute.



The Leones then slowed down a bit and the Andalusians took the opportunity to equalize, thanks to Gonzalo Escalante in the 25th minute.



But the Rojiblancos quickly recovered. Raúl García found Oihan Sancet who was once again decisive and earned himself a double in the 35th minute. And as the first half drew to a close, Álvarez scored the third goal for the Basque club with a header in the 44th minute.



In full control despite the sending off of the ex-Parisian Berchiche in the 57th minute, Bilbao, on a counter-attack, still relied on Oihan Sancet, who scored a hat-trick with a good strike in the 75th minute through a pass from Nico Williams.