Nico Williams' future at Athletic Bilbao uncertain

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams' future at Athletic Bilbao is in doubt. Nico Williams is yet to sign a new contract with the Spanish La Liga club amid links to several top clubs according to information gathered by Footballghana.com.



The 19-year-old winger has the opportunity to earn a place as the undisputed starter in the starting eleven led under coach Ernesto Valverde, who has stated that Nico has the potential to be a top player if he continues to work hard.



No news of Nico Williams signing a new contract has generated nervousness among fans who don't want to see the talented young winger leave. Nico Williams is a fan favorite at the San Mames.



Speaking on his contract situation after scoring at the Mestalla Nico said:



"I don't pay much attention to noise, I dedicate myself to playing soccer. These are things that my agent brings,"



Nico Williams' contract with the Red and Whites runs till 30th June 2024.