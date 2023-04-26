Nico Williams equals brother Inaki as top scorer for Athletic Bilbao

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nico Williams, the youngest member of the Williams football saga, has become Athletic Club's top scorer in both the League and the Cup.



The winger scored the first goal in their match against Almeria last Saturday with a left-footed shot that slipped past the goalkeeper and into the net.



With that goal, Williams has now scored a total of nine goals, six in the regular season and three in the cup competition. This puts him on par with his older brother Iñaki Williams, who also has nine goals to his name.



The Williams brothers have been key players for Athletic Club this season, and their contributions have been crucial in helping the team achieve their current position in the league. It is no surprise that they are both among the team's top scorers.



The Spain international’s goal against Almeria not only helped his team secure a victory, but it also marked a significant milestone in his career.



The 22-year-old has shown great promise and potential, and his impressive performance this season has not gone unnoticed.



Athletic Club fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the young winger, as he continues to develop his skills and make a name for himself in the football world.