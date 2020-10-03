Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Nicholas Opoku wins Amiens Player of the Month for September

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku

Ghana defender, Nicholas Opoku has been named as French side Amiens' Player of the Month for September following his explosive form last month.



Despite the gloom at the club following their shaky start to the season, Opoku has managed to perform, fully justifying the club's decision to bring him back on loan this season.



The Black Stars player beat off competition from Serhou Guirassy and Iron Gomis to clinch the club's award.



Nicholas Opoku managed to get 60% of the votes completely dominating the competition with Guirassy- credited with 21% of the votes while Gomis finished third with only 19% of the votes.



Amiens are fifteenth on the league table, with only one win after five matches of the season, the Picard club also has one of the best defenses in the championship.



With three goals conceded since the start of season, their defensive showing has been largely credited to Opoku whose performances have been resolute.



The last three matches for Amiens have been great with two clean sheets as Opoku has marshalled the French second tier club's defence.

