Nicholas Opoku to wear No.4 at Amiens SC

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international, Nicholas Opoku will wear the Number 4 shirt for his new club, Amiens SC.



The Ghanaian defender completed his transfer to the relegated French Ligue 1 side from Udinese on Friday August, 28 in the on-going summer transfer window.



Opoku signed a season-long deal with the club after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medical.



The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2019/20 season with Amiens SC on loan and made 7 appearances for the club before the campaign was ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic



Below is the club's statement confirming the capture of the Ghanaian:



"Amiens SC are pleased to announce the return to the club of Nicholas Opoku. Already loaned to Amiens SC last season, Nicholas Opoku returns to Picardy for this new 2020-2021 season."



"The 23-year-old Ghanaian international, who belongs to Udinese, therefore comes to strengthen the defense of Luka Elsner. He had already played 7 games as a holder when he was on loan at the start of 2020 before the end of the championship."



Welcome home, Nicholas!



#GoAmiens ??."

