Nicholas Opoku sees red in Amiens' win over Dijon

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku was shown a straight red card while playing for his French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC in their 2-1 win over Dijon.



His absence did not cost his team as they still managed to record an impressive 2-1 win at the Stade de la Licome.



The away side started the game on the front foot as Dijon opened the score very early with Amiens goalkeeper Regis Gurtner scoring an own goal in the 4th minute.



At the 16th-minute mark, Dijon had a penalty kick but it was missed by Mickael Le Bihan before Nicholas Opoku was shown a straight red card for a vicious tackle.



The home side was reduced to just ten men but they managed to record a 2-1 as second-half goals from Antoine Arthur Léaute and former Chelsea wonder-kid Gael Kakuta handed Amiens all three points.



The former Berekum Chelsea defender has played ten matches for his side this season in the French Ligue 2.