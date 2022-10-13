Nicholas Opoku's World Cup hopes suffers huge blow after receiving three game ban in France

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has been suspended for three matches in France following his red card in Amiens' victory over Dijon.



The 24-year-old was shown a straight red card in the first half as Amiens fought from a goal down to defeat Dijon 2-1 and maintain their second place in the Ligue II table.



Opoku will miss the games against Nimes and Saint Etienne in Ligue II before a yet to be identified opponent in the French Cup.



This means his chances of convincing Ghana coach Otto Addo for a place in the Black Stars team ahead of the World Cup is limited.



Meanwhile, Amiens trailed to a Regis Gurtner early own goal early in the game.



However, they levelled after the break through Antoine Arthur Leautey from the spot. Former Chelsea youngster Gael Kakuta sealed victory for the hosts with two minutes remaining.