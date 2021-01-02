Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nicholas Opoku picked as the best signing for Amiens last summer

Nicholas Opoku plays for Amiens SC

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku continues to earn all the positive plaudits in the French Ligue II after he was named best summer signing at Amiens SC.



The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form for Amiens this season, playing 13 out of 15 games played in Ligue II.



Opoku was recently selected for the best Amiens player for the year 2020 after joining the club for a first spell in January before rejoining the club last summer.



He has also been named as one of the best defenders in France’s second-tier football.



The ex-Berekum Chelsea player is currently on loan but reports in France reveals talks have started to get the Ghanaian ink a permanent deal with Amiens.



During his first stint with Amiens, it was included in his contract a permanent deal could be struck if he helped the club survive relegation.



However, the French federation relegated Amiens following the abrupt end of the campaign due to COVID-19.

